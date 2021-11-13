Ask the Expert
Blamed for deadly evacuation, La. nursing home operator wants lawsuits scrapped

By Kevin Foster
Nov. 12, 2021
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - Since the end of October, attorneys defending Bob Dean in several legal fights have gone on the offensive, asking judges to toss out lawsuits related to a deadly evacuation.

A mix of former workers, patients, and their family members are suing Dean, a nursing home operator, for evacuating hundreds of residents and workers to a warehouse in Independence.

Dean previously said he’d planned for the site to serve as a safe place for residents to go to avoid the shifting path of Hurricane Ida in August.

However, residents and employees described the conditions at that facility as unsanitary.

After receiving reports that some of the gravely ill residents died in the facility, the state’s health department and law enforcement agencies swarmed the building and moved the residents to shelters across the state.

It is not unusual or unexpected that Dean’s attorneys would attempt to have lawsuits filed in the aftermath of that incident tossed out.

In fact, Dean is also challenging the state’s health department to reopen his seven homes after leaders snatched his licenses.

With Dean now facing more than a dozen lawsuits, it is unclear whether a judge choosing to toss out any of the lawsuits would impact the chances of the other cases being tossed out.

Of more than two dozen of Dean’s residents who have died since the evacuation, coroners have blamed five deaths on the storm.

