Authorities searching for missing 24-year-old autistic man

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) -Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 24-year-old autistic man.

Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on Friday, Nov. 12.

Authorities are looking for Jorian Cole, who was last seen on November 12, 2021, at approximately 10:00 AM, at the Pumpkin Park Campground in Hammond.

24-year-old Jorian Cole. (LSP)

Cole was last seen wearing a multi-colored baseball hat with a green marijuana leaf on it and maybe wearing dark shorts and an anime-style shirt.

He moved to the Pumpkin Park Campground two days ago with his family from Little Rock, AR, and is unfamiliar with the area.

Cole was seen walking east through the campground towards North Billville Road.

He has been diagnosed with autism and has a medical condition that causes him to have seizures and may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jorian Cole should contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 or 911.

