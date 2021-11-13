Authorities locate 24-year-old autistic man reported missing

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana State Police report a 24-year-old autistic man who went missing Friday, Nov. 12 has been found.

LSP announced Saturday, Nov. 13 that Jorian Cole has returned home. Police canceled a Silver Alert issued on Friday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office worked with law enforcement during the search for the man.

24-year-old Jorian Cole. (LSP)

According to authorities, Cole moved to the Pumpkin Park Campground in Hammond recently with his family from Little Rock, AR, and is unfamiliar with the area.

He has been diagnosed with autism and has a medical condition that causes him to have seizures and may impair his judgment.

