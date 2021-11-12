You can look forward to these upcoming events in Downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As events make a comeback in the Capital City, businesses in Downtown Baton Rouge are preparing for an influx of tourists in the area in the coming weeks.

Take a look at some of the events in the works:

TURKEY TROT 5K

On the morning of Thursday, November 25th, the Turkey Trot 5K run returns to Downtown Baton Rouge. Celebrating its 35th year, this race is a local Thanksgiving tradition – one that serves the community by keeping them active and fit through racing and by partnering with the March of Dimes as a fund-raiser to help their organization financially and by spreading the word about the work they do. The 5k run/walk will begin at 8:00 a.m., while the 1 mile fun run/walk will begin at 7:30 a.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO REGISTER FOR THE EVENT, CLICK HERE .

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

On Friday, December 3rd, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Baton Rouge’s oldest holiday tradition is transforming the winter sky into a wonderland during the 2021 Festival of Lights. The Mayor will light North Boulevard with half a million sparkling lights. Experience the magic beneath the 35-foot Christmas tree in North Boulevard Town Square. Enjoy free ice skating and play in six tons of real snow at the Snow Village.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CLICK HERE .

RED STICK REVELRY

On Friday, December 31st, Baton Rouge’s official New Year’s Eve Celebration will be taking place at the Davis Rhorer Plaza in Downtown Baton Rouge from 8:00 p.m. until midnight. You can look forward to live music, laser light shows and fireworks. From 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., there will be activities for kids at the River Center Library and Town Square.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CLICK HERE .

