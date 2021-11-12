You can look forward to these upcoming events in Downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As events make a comeback in the Capital City, businesses in Downtown Baton Rouge are preparing for an influx of tourists in the area in the coming weeks.
Take a look at some of the events in the works:
TURKEY TROT 5K
On the morning of Thursday, November 25th, the Turkey Trot 5K run returns to Downtown Baton Rouge. Celebrating its 35th year, this race is a local Thanksgiving tradition – one that serves the community by keeping them active and fit through racing and by partnering with the March of Dimes as a fund-raiser to help their organization financially and by spreading the word about the work they do. The 5k run/walk will begin at 8:00 a.m., while the 1 mile fun run/walk will begin at 7:30 a.m.
FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO REGISTER FOR THE EVENT, CLICK HERE.
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS
On Friday, December 3rd, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Baton Rouge’s oldest holiday tradition is transforming the winter sky into a wonderland during the 2021 Festival of Lights. The Mayor will light North Boulevard with half a million sparkling lights. Experience the magic beneath the 35-foot Christmas tree in North Boulevard Town Square. Enjoy free ice skating and play in six tons of real snow at the Snow Village.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CLICK HERE.
RED STICK REVELRY
On Friday, December 31st, Baton Rouge’s official New Year’s Eve Celebration will be taking place at the Davis Rhorer Plaza in Downtown Baton Rouge from 8:00 p.m. until midnight. You can look forward to live music, laser light shows and fireworks. From 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., there will be activities for kids at the River Center Library and Town Square.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CLICK HERE.
RELATED LINKS:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.