Will Smith, inspired by ‘Dads on Duty’, sending Southwood High School to the movies

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers...
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers during the photocall of "Bad Boys for Life," in Paris. Inspired by the benevolent group of fathers, actor Will Smith is sending Southwood to see his new movie King Richard, which is about the upbringing of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)(Thibault Camus | AP)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The national attention Southwood High School continues to garner, thanks to the efforts of ‘Dads on Duty’, has found its way to Hollywood.

Inspired by the benevolent group of fathers, actor Will Smith is sending Southwood to see his new movie King Richard, which is about the upbringing of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.

Smith’s character, Richard Williams, was born in Shreveport.

On Friday morning, Southwood students will be bussed to both Tinseltown theaters in Shreveport and Regal Cinemas at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

“Well, what happened is that publicist for Will Smith contacted ‘Dads on Duty’ and said they were interested in supporting the students at Southwood High School and the initiatives occurring,” said Dr. Kim Pendleton, principal of Southwood High School. “We’ve gotten a lot of great publicity locally and at large.”

Pendleton said this wasn’t going to be a trip to the movies for the students; Southwood is implementing an academic component to the trip, too.

“When parents are involved, things happen,” said Pendleton. “It’s important the school, the community, the parents at large get together and work for the common good of the students.”

At the end of the day, the principal wants her students to walk away from the film with a strengthened sense of purpose.

“No matter what happens to you, be strong and keep pushing forward,” said Pendleton.

To make the trip sweeter, all faculty, students and staff going to the movie will receive popcorn, candy and a drink.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

