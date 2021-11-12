WATCH LIVE: Sportsline Friday Nite - Playoffs Round 1

Ask the Expert
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 9Sports team will show you all of the exciting highlights of the first round of the LHSAA playoffs on Sportsline Friday Nite!

Sportsline Friday Nite starts at 10:20 p.m. on WAFB-TV, WBXH-TV, and streams live inside this story, on the 9News app, and WAFB+ on Amazon FireStick, AppleTV, and Roku. From 10:35 p.m. until 11 p.m., it continues only on WBXH-TV and the streams.

WBXH Channel Guide:

How to find WBXH.
How to find WBXH.(WAFB)

