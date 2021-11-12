TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts Arkansas
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a while since LSU has played a game in Tiger Stadium but that all changes when the Tigers host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game can be watched on SEC Network.
The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the game will air from 4 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
