Teen injured in shooting in Baker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Baker on Friday, Nov. 12.

The Baker Police Department reported it was first contacted about the shooting just before 11 a.m.

Authorities said they found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, they added.

“I would like to say that we would love to change the scenario to where people would act out their aggression in another way besides violence,” said Police Chief Carl Dunn. “You don’t just mask up and pick a random person [to shoot]. We’re going to work on this and stay in contact with the family.”

According to investigators, the victim said the shooter was wearing a ski mask.

