One hurt in shooting on College Drive, BRPD investigating
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a shooting on College Drive early Friday morning.
Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened in the 2200 block of College Drive around 4 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
