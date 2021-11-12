One hurt in shooting on College Drive, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a shooting on College Drive early Friday morning.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened in the 2200 block of College Drive around 4 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

