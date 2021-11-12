Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

One hurt in shooting on College Drive, BRPD investigating

(File)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a shooting on College Drive early Friday morning.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened in the 2200 block of College Drive around 4 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

Latest News

Generic money
Deadline is approaching for child tax credit payments, what Louisiana families need to know
Child tax credit deadline approaching
Deadline is approaching for child tax credit payments
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 12
Beautiful weather today, turning cooler for the weekend
Surveillance cameras at a high-end shoe store captured video of the brazen thief breaking in....
‘It’s just a lack of respect’ - Brazen shoe store thief caught on camera stealing about $10K worth of items