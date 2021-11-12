Louisiana has lowest rate of COVID hospitalizations in the nation
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards reports that Louisiana now has the lowest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States.
The Governor tweeted that ‘that is great progress, but our work isn’t finished.’
This comes just months after Louisiana reached a record for deaths and hospitalizations.
The Louisiana Department of Health reports that as of November 12, 231 people in Louisiana are hospitalized for Covid-19.
