Louisiana has lowest rate of COVID hospitalizations in the nation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards reports that Louisiana now has the lowest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States.

The Governor tweeted that ‘that is great progress, but our work isn’t finished.’

This comes just months after Louisiana reached a record for deaths and hospitalizations.

A few months ago, there was nowhere in the country where COVID-19 was surging worse than in Louisiana. Now, we have the lowest rate of COVID hospitalizations in the nation. That is great progress, but our work isn’t finished. https://t.co/kHaxJcSlV6. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 12, 2021

The Louisiana Department of Health reports that as of November 12, 231 people in Louisiana are hospitalized for Covid-19.

