At least 1 dead in shooting involving multiple victims near Glen Oaks High, according to officials

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person is dead following a shooting near Glen Oaks High on Friday, Nov. 12, according to emergency responders.

They said more than one other person was injured in the shooting, which happened on Avocado Drive near Silverleaf Avenue around 3 p.m.

They added the conditions of the other victims are unknown.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating but could not provide any other details.

One official said the shooting could have been the result of a fight.

