La. governor will weigh Plessy pardon upon return to state, spokesperson says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesperson for Governor John Bel Edwards says, upon the governor’s return to Louisiana next week, Edwards will review and consider approving a posthumous pardon for Homer Plessy.

The state’s Board of Pardons voted Friday, Nov. 12 to send a recommendation for Edwards to clear a criminal conviction from Plessy’s record.

Plessy, a creole man, refused to leave a white-only train car in New Orleans during segregation.

Plessy’s defiance ended in a legal challenge, and ultimately the U.S. Supreme Court’s “separate but equal” ruling.

The high court’s decision affirmed that states could enact laws that created separate spaces for difference races, as long as each space provided equal resources.

Plessy pled guilty to violating the Separate Car Act, and later died with that conviction on his record.

“One hundred and twenty five years ago, when the U.S. Supreme Court made a decision in Plessy v. Ferguson, it sharply divided America,” said Keith Plessy, a relative of Homer Plessey. “Together, we have literally flipped the script on separate but equal.”

The governor is set to return to Louisiana Tuesday.

He’ll travel to West Point, and then Washington D.C. to discuss disaster recovery with White House officials over the weekend and early Monday.

