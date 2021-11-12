‘It’s just a lack of respect’ - Brazen shoe store thief caught on camera stealing about $10K worth of items

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some people just really have nothing better to do.

The folks over at ‘Another Sole Chance’ on Perkins Road just opened their doors back in September. And now, they could be out of business for the start of the holidays because of a brazen thief.

“It’s just lack of respect, lack of respect,” said Kaleb Cayette, co-owner of ‘Another Sole Chance.’

He and his two friends opened up their new shoe store just two months ago.

“We specialize in high-end resell items like Air Jordans, Adidas Yeezys, Nike Dunk, things you can’t find in retail stores across the country,” explained Cayette.

They also sell popular t-shirts and gaming systems. Cayette added business was going good but that all changed on November 11 around 4 a.m.

“Last night, someone broke into our store. It’s sad. The guy actually came in, he jumped over our gate, went straight for a PS5, got an XBox, and he took some cash out our bag, and left out the back door,” described Cayette.

The wild shoe store heist was all caught on the store’s security cameras. The thief acted like Spider-Man, jumping over the protective gate after smashing the window with a rock. Then, he took dozens of expensive shoes and more.

“Three business owners, local, young, trying to bring new things to Baton Rouge, that Baton Rouge doesn’t have. And it’s just sad to see someone take that away from us and just try to come in and destroy our business,” continued Cayette.

He said it’s frustrating, not only that they are a new business, but it’s also right before the holidays kick into high gear.

“The holidays, it’s about having fun. It’s about being joyful, it’s about being happy, it’s about being with family and this right here, it just brings down the mood, man,” added Cayette.

The owners have insurance but are already planning upgrades to their security for the future.

“We’re going to have ceiling to floor folding gates on both sides inside and the outside to kind of reinforce security, so no one can break in again,” explained Cayette.

And the store owners have one message to the person or people responsible.

“Well, I hope you guys, you enjoy your PlayStation 5 and all of the shoes you ran off with and the cash on hand but it won’t happen again,” said Cayette.

The store owners took out all their leftover inventory that was in the store just to be safe. The owners hope to open back up by Black Friday but noted this heist could have them out of business for maybe a month.

Call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 if you have any information about this theft.

