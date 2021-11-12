How to keep your home safe during cold weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Before the winter weather hits Louisiana, you need to know how you’re going to safely heat your home.

“Typically when we see that first cold snap in Louisiana there’ll be an uptick in fires related to home heating and in fact we see some of the largest amounts of deaths in home fires occur during the cold season,” state fire marshal Butch Browning said.

The safest way is through your central air system, according to Browning, but even that needs the filter replaced regularly.

“Maybe right now while it’s not cold out, turn the heater on while you can get up in the attic, you can operate it you can smell if there are any problems because sometimes that dust will get in there and ignite and cause flash fires,” Browning said.

If you’re going to be using a space heater, make sure it’s away from any flammable furniture or decorations and kids or pets.

“Many people use the gas and electric space heaters to heat their homes and electric space heaters are extremely dangerous if they’re not used properly because they’re so mobile, you can put them in certain places, you can move them around, but if those things tip over, if they come in contact with something that’s combustible, it can cause a fire,” Browning said.

Chimney cleaners say it only takes 30 minutes to an hour to get your chimney checked and it could save your home.

RELATED: State Fire Marshal’s office urges safe home heating practices

“Remember we had Ida a while back and with the high winds it can separate the pipe and you’re not aware of it and you go to light it and instead of the fire and smoke going where it needs to be going it goes and causes a structural fire at this point,” Chris Clouatre with CC Chimney Sweep and Duct Cleaning said.

If you’re using debris from Hurricane Ida, make sure it has been sitting outside in the weather for about eight to ten weeks and is dry.

“If you just cut it and it doesn’t get wet, the process of seasoning it is when it gets wet and dry wet and dry cycle, and then it becomes seasoned, browned, just before it rots, so you want to make sure that the wood is good and seasoned before you start burning it, otherwise it produces more smoke than the chimney can exhaust out, which just clogs up the chimney,” Clouatre said.

RELATED: How to stay safe while keeping cozy on cold nights

If you’re using a space heater, do not use an extension cord to plug it in, and don’t run it while you’re sleeping.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.