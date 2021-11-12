Ask the Expert
Fugitive arrested on kidnapping charges in Jeff Davis Parish

Patrick Treavon Rolle
Patrick Treavon Rolle(Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jefferson Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Jefferson Davis Parish detectives booked a fugitive suspected of involvement in a 2018 kidnapping Friday morning.

Patrick Treavon Rolle, 22, of Baton Rouge, was arrested by authorities in Baton Rouge on outstanding warrants, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives learned about the kidnapping while investigating the double homicide of a couple in Lacassine, Ivey said.

The kidnapping occurred Dec. 9, 2018, seven days before the homicide, Ivey said. Detectives identified Rolle as a suspect in the kidnapping and obtained a warrant in June 2021.

Rolle faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, extortion, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a firearm.

