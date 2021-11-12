Deadline is approaching for child tax credit payments, what Louisiana families need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a big deadline approaching for some parents and guardians. You have until Monday, Nov. 15, to sign up for child tax credit payment if you have not done so already.

The enhanced child tax credit has two payments remaining before it will expire. While most families have been receiving the checks since the IRS began issuing the payments in July, there are still some households that may be missing out on getting the money.

The expanded child tax credit boosted the benefit to $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for ages 6 to 17. Half of those amounts have been provided in monthly checks from July through December. Families received monthly payments of $300 for kids under 6, and $250 for each child 6 to 17-years-old.

“Families who are eligible to receive the child tax credit in the form of a check or direct deposit,” said Tiera Lands with Tax Boss Academy. “Those who are not eligible are determined by the family’s income and the age of the child. There is actually a tool on the IRS website that allows them to go on there to see if they are eligible.”

Lands say to qualify for advanced payments of the child tax credit, you must have a qualifying child under 18. You also must have filed a tax return in 2019 or 2020 and claimed a tax credit on that return.

If you are a non-filer, you can go to the IRS website, click the nonflier tool and put your information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.