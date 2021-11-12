BRG to host pediatric COVID-19 vaccine events this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine events for kids ages 5-11 this weekend.

The events will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14.

There is no cost to receive the Pfizer vaccine but registration is required.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m.-Noon

BRG Mid City

3401 North Blvd., Entrance 4

TO REGISTER FOR THE NOV. 13 EVENT AT MID CITY, CLICK HERE .

Sunday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m.-Noon

BRG Bluebonnet, Center for Health

9001 Summa Ave.

TO REGISTER FOR THE NOV. 14 EVENT AT BLUEBONNET, CLICK HERE .

Any child aged 5-11 is eligible to receive the vaccine. Signed consent from a parent or guardian is required, and the consent form will be provided on-site. Attendees will stay on site for 30 minutes after the shot to ensure there are no allergic reactions.

BRG will offer 100 vaccinations at each event. Second doses will be scheduled for Dec. 4 at BRG Mid City and Dec. 5 at Bluebonnet.

For more information, CLICK HERE or visit BRgeneral.org .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.