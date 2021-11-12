BRCC hosting job fair for technical education faculty Saturday

The following information is from the Baton Rouge Community College:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Baton Rouge Community College will host a Faculty Job Fair, Saturday, November 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for job seekers interested in technical education instructor positions at the college.

The Job Fair will be held at the BRCC Ardendale Campus, 2115 N. Lobdell Dr. Members of the public can at register for the Job Fair at mybrcc.edu/techjobfair . Individuals also need to complete an employment application, which is available on the BRCC website, mybrcc.edu and individuals should bring a resume for on-site interviews. Masks and proof of registration are required for entry.

BRCC faculty job fair (WAFB)

BRCC is seeking to fill adjunct technical education teaching positions in the areas of: Auto Body, Automotive, Aviation, Carpentry, Cosmetology, Culinary, Diesel Heavy Truck, Drafting, Electrical, Horticulture, HVAC, Instrumentation, Millwright, Pipefitting, and Welding.

During the job fair, applicants will be able to learn about BRCC’s programs, the college’s culture and employee benefits, and meet with representatives from the Technical Education division.

For more information, contact the BRCC Human Resources Department at (225) 216-8268.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.