Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Beautiful weather today, turning cooler for the weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fog is our primary concern to start out on Friday, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for most of our area through 9 a.m. Drive slowly this morning and remember that if you encounter any fog to make sure you are using low beam headlights.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 12(WAFB)

Otherwise, once the fog dissipates by mid-morning, bright sunshine will prevail today in the wake of a weak cold front that delivered a little rain to the area on Thursday. Highs will be near to slightly above normal this afternoon, topping out in the low to mid 70s. If heading to high school football playoff games tonight, plan on a cool and dry evening, with temperatures falling from the low 60s into the mid 50s. Winds could start to pick up in some areas as another cold front makes its way through the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 12(WAFB)

That second cold front moving through Friday night will deliver a more significant cool down as we head into the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 12(WAFB)

Lows will reach the low to mid 40s on Saturday morning, with highs struggling to top 60° in some areas despite mainly sunny skies. A stiff northerly breeze will add to the coolness on Saturday. Those heading to Southern or LSU football games on Saturday night will definitely want jackets, with kickoff temps near 50° falling into the low to mid 40s by the end of the games.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 12(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 12(WAFB)

Sunday morning will deliver our coldest weather as lows reach the upper 30s around metro Baton Rouge. Areas north of the Capital City could dip into the mid 30s, meaning a morning frost isn’t out of the question. But afternoon temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s under sunny skies.

Beautiful weather continues through the first half of next week, with mainly sunny skies and moderating temperatures. Highs could flirt with 80° by Wednesday. A chance of rain returns late in the week in association with our next cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 12(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

Latest News

Thursday, November 11, 2021
Much cooler by the weekend
First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Thursday, Nov. 11
First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Thursday, Nov. 11
9News at Noon weather- Nov. 10, 2021
9News at Noon weather- Nov. 10, 2021
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Prepare for another cold front Friday night