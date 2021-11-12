Beautiful weather today, turning cooler for the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fog is our primary concern to start out on Friday, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for most of our area through 9 a.m. Drive slowly this morning and remember that if you encounter any fog to make sure you are using low beam headlights.

Otherwise, once the fog dissipates by mid-morning, bright sunshine will prevail today in the wake of a weak cold front that delivered a little rain to the area on Thursday. Highs will be near to slightly above normal this afternoon, topping out in the low to mid 70s. If heading to high school football playoff games tonight, plan on a cool and dry evening, with temperatures falling from the low 60s into the mid 50s. Winds could start to pick up in some areas as another cold front makes its way through the region.

That second cold front moving through Friday night will deliver a more significant cool down as we head into the weekend.

Lows will reach the low to mid 40s on Saturday morning, with highs struggling to top 60° in some areas despite mainly sunny skies. A stiff northerly breeze will add to the coolness on Saturday. Those heading to Southern or LSU football games on Saturday night will definitely want jackets, with kickoff temps near 50° falling into the low to mid 40s by the end of the games.

Sunday morning will deliver our coldest weather as lows reach the upper 30s around metro Baton Rouge. Areas north of the Capital City could dip into the mid 30s, meaning a morning frost isn’t out of the question. But afternoon temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s under sunny skies.

Beautiful weather continues through the first half of next week, with mainly sunny skies and moderating temperatures. Highs could flirt with 80° by Wednesday. A chance of rain returns late in the week in association with our next cold front.

