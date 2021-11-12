Ask the Expert
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Playoffs Round 1 Scoreboard

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a new season for high school football in Louisiana - the playoffs - and teams are looking to be more than one-and-done.

East Ascension - 42

Southside - 26

____________________

Holy Cross - 14

John Curtis - 54

____________________

Archbishop Shaw - 14

St. Augustine - 52

____________________

Tioga - 27

Huntington - 54

____________________

Delhi - 6

Lincoln Prep - 46

____________________

