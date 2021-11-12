2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Playoffs Round 1 Scoreboard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a new season for high school football in Louisiana - the playoffs - and teams are looking to be more than one-and-done.
East Ascension - 42
Southside - 26
Holy Cross - 14
John Curtis - 54
Archbishop Shaw - 14
St. Augustine - 52
Tioga - 27
Huntington - 54
Delhi - 6
Lincoln Prep - 46
