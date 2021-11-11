Zachary Schools say cell phones prohibited, days after Town Hall about stabbing & fighting on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just days after more than one hundred frustrated parents attended a town hall at Zachary High School to address concerns over student safety, the school board announced new restrictions on cell phone use.

The Zachary Community School Board released a letter to parents about the new policy for ‘Electronic Telecommunication Devices.’

The letter reads, ‘No student unless authorized by the school principal or his/her designee, shall use or operate any electronic telecommunication device, including but not limited to any cell phone, camera, videotape recorder, digital recorder, any facsimile system, radio paging service, mobile telephone service, intercom, or electro-mechanical paging system in any elementary or secondary school building, or on the grounds thereof or in any school bus used to transport public school students. A violation of these provisions may be grounds for disciplinary action, including but not limited to, suspension from school. Nothing shall prohibit the use and operation by any person, including students, of any electronic telecommunication device in the event of an emergency.’

The document also says, if any students are caught taking videos of fights on campus and later post them to the internet, they ‘Maybe suspended and possibly recommended for expulsion depending on the circumstances.’

The School Board goes on to say that law enforcement will also be asked to assist with any investigation involving a cell phone, that ‘Substantially disrupts the learning environment on a campus.’

This all comes after a student was stabbed at Zachary High on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Officers responded to a fight in front of the Zachary High School basketball gym and encountered a juvenile, who is a student at Zachary High with multiple stab wounds.

The juvenile victim stated a fellow student stabbed him in front of the gym, police say. According to officials, a juvenile suspect was detained, placed under arrest, and booked into Juvenile Detention.

