Wanted man turns himself in for cyberstalking, violating protective orders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department and Crime Stoppers say a wanted man has turned himself in.

According to a spokesman with BRPD, Colby Jackson, 33, was wanted on charges of cyberstalking (two counts), violation of a protective order (two counts), and stalking.

Jackson was described by investigators as 6′1″ tall, weighing 248 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

