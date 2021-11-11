Wanted man turns himself in for cyberstalking, violating protective orders
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department and Crime Stoppers say a wanted man has turned himself in.
According to a spokesman with BRPD, Colby Jackson, 33, was wanted on charges of cyberstalking (two counts), violation of a protective order (two counts), and stalking.
Jackson was described by investigators as 6′1″ tall, weighing 248 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
