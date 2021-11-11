Two escape house fire on North 15th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people escaped a house fire unharmed early Thursday morning, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

A spokesman with BRFD confirmed the fire happened in the 2000 block of North 15th Street Nov. 11.

Firefighters received the call around 5:10 a.m.

According to officials, the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the kitchen.

Crews report firefighters arrived on scene to find the kitchen engulfed in flames. The two residents had escaped unharmed upon firefighters’ arrival.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, officials say.

The rest of the home received smoke damage. Red Cross was called to assist the residents along with BRPD, EMS and Entergy.

No injuries have been reported, according to BRFD.

