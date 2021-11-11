Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: St. Amant QB/K Cole Poirrier

St. Amant quarterback Cole Poirrier (3)
St. Amant quarterback Cole Poirrier (3)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - The last prep football star to grab Sportsline Player of the Week for the regular season did everything but sell the jambalaya for one of the biggest, if not *the* biggest, Class 5A rivalry in the area.

Many high school football fans are probably already familiar with the passing exploits of St. Amant senior quarterback Cole Poirrier, who has seemingly been playing for the Gators forever.

It wasn’t just the 194 yards on 12-of-23 passing in the Week 10 showdown with the Spartans of East Ascension but also the 64 rushing yards, including the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter that sent fans of the Black and Gold back home with a warm feeling on a cold night.

Poirrier also kicked the extra point after his touchdown and a 24-yard field goal in the first half, accounting for every single one of his team’s points in the 10-6 victory that secured the No. 10 seed in the state playoffs and a home game, while the Spartans will have to travel for the first round.

