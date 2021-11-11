Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Settlement attempt fails between student bloodied outside of Tigerland bar, fired officer

Bystanders captured video of McDermitt bloodying LSU student, Mark Patterson, multiple times in...
Bystanders captured video of McDermitt bloodying LSU student, Mark Patterson, multiple times in a matter of seconds during an arrest outside of a Tigerland bar in April of 2019.(Witness video)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Court records show an attempt to settle a federal lawsuit filed against a now-fired Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) officer was unsuccessful.

Attorneys met Tuesday, Nov. 9, but were unable to “reach a resolution” in the case involving former officer Marshall McDermitt, records show.

Bystanders captured video of McDermitt bloodying LSU student, Mark Patterson, multiple times in a matter of seconds during an arrest outside of a Tigerland bar in April of 2019.

Patterson’s injuries included a deviated septum, which will require facial plastic reconstructive surgery, as well as teeth repair, according to the lawsuit.

BRPD officials completed an internal investigation into the incident. McDermitt was given a chance to defend himself in a hearing sometime afterward.

He was later fired for violating BRPD policies related to use of force, truthfulness, conduct unbecoming of an officer, carrying out orders, and falsification of documents.

McDermitt filed an appeal to be reinstated to the force after being caught on camera bloodying an LSU student outside of a Tigerland bar.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

Latest News

100-year-old World War II veteran holds weight lifting world record
They put everything else in life on hold just to answer the call to serve. That's why, to honor...
La. Department of Veterans Affairs dedicates Never Forget Garden on Veterans Day
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death total at 9
Donald Dreyer
100-year-old World War II veteran holds weight lifting world record