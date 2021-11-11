Settlement attempt fails between student bloodied outside of Tigerland bar, fired officer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Court records show an attempt to settle a federal lawsuit filed against a now-fired Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) officer was unsuccessful.

Attorneys met Tuesday, Nov. 9, but were unable to “reach a resolution” in the case involving former officer Marshall McDermitt, records show.

Bystanders captured video of McDermitt bloodying LSU student, Mark Patterson, multiple times in a matter of seconds during an arrest outside of a Tigerland bar in April of 2019.

Patterson’s injuries included a deviated septum, which will require facial plastic reconstructive surgery, as well as teeth repair, according to the lawsuit.

BRPD officials completed an internal investigation into the incident. McDermitt was given a chance to defend himself in a hearing sometime afterward.

He was later fired for violating BRPD policies related to use of force, truthfulness, conduct unbecoming of an officer, carrying out orders, and falsification of documents.

McDermitt filed an appeal to be reinstated to the force after being caught on camera bloodying an LSU student outside of a Tigerland bar.

