Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams

By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has found his new NFL team, but he won’t be coming home to Louisiana.

Beckham has signed with the L.A. Rams, according to a report from the official L.A. Rams Twitter account.

Beckham, 29, became a free agent for the first time in his career this week, after he was released by the Cleveland Browns on Monday and passed unclaimed through the NFL waivers process Tuesday. His suitors reportedly included the Saints, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

The three-time Pro Bowler played parts of three seasons with Cleveland following his 2019 trade from the New York Giants. Beckham sustained a season-ending knee injury in 2020, and wound up with only two 100-yard receiving days in 29 games with the Browns before forcing through an acrimonious divorce last week.

Cleveland still must pay Beckham $4.25 million this season, but will save $3 million after renegotiating his contract before his release.

