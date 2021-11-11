Rain likely today, turning cooler for the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trough of low pressure moving through the area ahead of a cold front will lead to good rain chances from mid morning into the early afternoon hours.

No severe weather is expected, but a few t-storms will be possible.

Rain totals will average 0.25″ or so, although they could go locally higher in spots. Any rain should be gone by mid-afternoon, with temperatures in the 70s.

Beautiful weather returns on Friday in the wake of today’s cold front. After a morning start around 50°, highs will rebound into the mid 70s under mainly sunny skies. Another cold front is expected to slide through by late in the day and even though it will come through dry, this one will usher in even cooler weather for the weekend.

Saturday starts out in the mid 40s and highs could struggle to top 60° in some areas, even under bright sunshine. If planning on heading to the Southern or LSU campuses for tailgating and football, jackets and perhaps even something heavier will be needed.

Kickoff temps for both games likely will be near or slightly above 50°, falling into the low to mid 40s by the end of the games. Most importantly though, it will stay dry.

Sunday morning will deliver our coldest weather as lows dip into the upper 30s, but afternoon highs will rebound into the upper 60s under sunny skies. Nice weather continues into the first half of next week, with temperatures expected to gradually moderate. A chance of rain returns by late in the week in association with our next cold front.

