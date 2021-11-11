Ochsner officially opens pediatric super-clinic

The following information is from Ochsner.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Baton Rouge is excited to announce the opening of its pediatric super-clinic inside Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove. The public announcement of the clinic opening was made via a Facebook video highlighting the clinic space. In the video, children serve as clinical staff, while the patients are represented by superheroes. The first child was seen inside the super-clinic at 7:40am on November 11th. In addition, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children is available from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday at the super-clinic.

The new space – which accounts for approximately 18,000 square feet and nearly the entire fifth floor of the building – combines pediatricians with pediatric specialty services all under one roof. This strategy will help parents avoid the traffic of Baton Rouge for appointments at various locations. In addition, the new super-clinic architecture provides children with a fun, friendly and welcoming environment that, as it becomes a familiar space, will help lower anxiety.

As medicine advances at an accelerated pace, most children do not need extended inpatient hospital services. The Grove does offer same-day surgical procedures for children through its surgical hospital component.

“This is a modern and medically advanced clinic built as a one-stop-shop dedicated to the health and wellbeing of our children,” stated Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “Most kids need outpatient services in a clinic or at a same-day surgery center – everything we have here at The Grove. Our team of dedicated providers deliver this care right here in Baton Rouge. It’s amazing to be able to bring your child to three doctor’s appointments all in one place, not driving to multiple locations.”

Design elements inside the space feature an underwater theme with bubbles, fish, bright ocean colors and thriving water plants on glass panels. A showcase of the waiting room is kid-friendly built-in cutouts intended for children to use as “kids only” reserved seating. Exam rooms were built on the exterior of the space, allowing for ample natural lighting to surround patient rooms and hallways.

Medical services include general pediatrics, pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric neurology, pediatric plastic and reconstructive surgery, pediatric orthopedics, pediatric urology, pediatric cancer care, pediatric hepatology, pediatric ENT (ear, nose & throat), pediatric pulmonology, pediatric general surgery, child and adolescent psychiatry, allergy and dermatology.

A key feature that will lead to physician-to-physician collaboration, idea generation and greater medical innovation is locating the physician spaces together inside the super-clinic’s core. With multiple specialties together, some children could have several appointments with different doctors on the same day and never leave their exam room.

There are 48 patient rooms on the fifth floor including a dedicated 3,318 square-foot child development center. This area within the super-clinic will feature physical, occupational, speech and feeding therapy. It is designed to provide personalized, family-centered patient care like Ochsner’s Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development. Additional services for children include EEG, infusion, pulmonary testing, and lactation support.

The project represents a $6.8 million investment, which includes over $700,000 in pediatric-specific medical equipment. The contractor for the project was The Lemoine Company and the architect was Grace Hebert Curtis Architects.

Ochsner Baton Rouge projects nearly 200,000 pediatric visits at The Grove in the next five years. In addition to The Grove, general pediatrics continues to be available at Ochsner clinics throughout the region at Ochsner Community Health - Brees Family Center and five Ochsner Health Centers (Bluebonnet South, Goodwood, O’Neal, Prairieville and Zachary).

“Our growing pediatrics presence is impressive and one of the reasons I chose to come to Ochsner,” said James Wayne, M.D., Section Head of Pediatrics, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “We offer general pediatrics across the region to provide convenient options to parents. With all our specialists centrally located, it will be easy for kids to receive the care they need here in Baton Rouge.”

