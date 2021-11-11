Ask the Expert
Lawsuit settled in case of man struck, killed by Baton Rouge officer

By Kevin Foster
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family members of a man killed by a Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) officer in 2017 have settled a lawsuit filed after his death, WAFB has learned.

A BRPD spokesperson said veteran officer Frederick Thornton was on duty at the time of the collision but was not responding to a call for help when he struck Phillip Clark, 42, near North Acadian Thruway.

Documents obtained by WAFB show Thornton was driving about 40 miles over the speed limit on Florida Boulevard approaching Acadian Thruway. An ambulance entered an intersection in front of Thornton, temporarily drawing his attention away from the road in front of him, records show.

Baton Rouge Police detectives determined Thornton changed lanes to drive around the ambulance while Clark was crossing the road behind two stopped cars instead of the crosswalk, not leaving Thornton to avoid a collision.

Thornton was placed on paid administrative leave immediately after the incident. An internal investigation resulted in a speeding ticket and a five-day suspension because Thornton was driving too fast, according to BRPD officials.

Later, a grand jury decided not enough evidence of wrongdoing had been presented to bring charges against Thornton, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Hillar Moore said.

Details about the court settlement were not disclosed in court records.

A BRPD spokesman told WAFB, Thursday, Nov. 11, that Thornton remains employed with the agency’s street crimes unit.

