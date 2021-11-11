Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘change of address’ scams

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(PIXABAY)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have received numerous complaints that “Change of Address” cards have been fraudulently submitted to the post office.

The post office is aware of the situation and postal workers are making efforts to verify the validity of the cards they receive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say if you notice that you are not receiving mail as normal, please contact the U.S. Postal Service at 1-800-275-8777, or visit their website www.usps.com, or contact your local post office to confirm your current address.

If you find that a change of address card has been fraudulently submitted on your behalf, please contact the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-687-3553 or your local police department to file a report.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

Latest News

Lawsuit settled in case of man struck, killed by Baton Rouge officer
Lawsuit settled in case of man struck, killed by Baton Rouge officer
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death total at 9
FILE - Jerry Douglas had hundreds of acting credits include the films “JFK” and “Mommie...
Jerry Douglas, ‘Young and the Restless’ star, dead at 88
Colby Jackson
FUGITIVE: Man wanted for cyberstalking, violating protective orders
Dispatchers in East Baton Rouge Parish are seeing more people using 911 emergency texts.
EBR dispatchers see increased use of 911 emergency texts