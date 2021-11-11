Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘change of address’ scams

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have received numerous complaints that “Change of Address” cards have been fraudulently submitted to the post office.

The post office is aware of the situation and postal workers are making efforts to verify the validity of the cards they receive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say if you notice that you are not receiving mail as normal, please contact the U.S. Postal Service at 1-800-275-8777, or visit their website www.usps.com, or contact your local post office to confirm your current address.

If you find that a change of address card has been fraudulently submitted on your behalf, please contact the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-687-3553 or your local police department to file a report.

