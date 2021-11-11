FUGITIVE: Man wanted for cyberstalking, violating protective orders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department and Crime Stoppers say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Detectives say they are looking for Colby Jackson, 33, who is wanted on charges of cyberstalking (two counts), violation of a protective order (two counts), and stalking.

Jackson is described by investigators as 6′1″ tall, weighing 248 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from their website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 App.

