EBR dispatchers see increased use of 911 emergency texts

Dispatchers in East Baton Rouge Parish are seeing more people using 911 emergency texts.(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge 911 Center implements emergency texts in case someone is ever in a dangerous situation where they need help but they don’t want someone else to know.

Scott Mills, an emergency communications officer, said the 911 center averages two to five emergency texts per day.

“We will continue typing the address, phone number, what the emergency is, and then, that determines if we need start asking police questions, fire questions, or EMS questions,” said Mills.

Emergency text messaging works just like a regular text message that one would send to their friend. When a person needs help but they don’t want others around them to know, all they have to do is text 911. From there, a communications officer will start asking questions to assess the emergency.

“So, people that are calling 911 or dialing 911 that are in a bad situation may be in a crowd of people or around people that they just don’t want them to know that they are reaching out for help,” said Jeremy Torres, the communications supervisor of EBR 911 Center.

Torres added they do prefer voice calls because they tend to get more information from the person but texting 911 does work better in certain situations.

“Domestic violence situations, maybe an active robbery, or someone is in a restaurant of that nature, and the second reason is some people are speech impaired and some people are hearing impaired,” explained Torres.

Even if the person texting for help is not able to respond immediately, the communications officer is able to track the location of the phone. They will be on standby if they need to send someone that way as soon as the person texts back.

