BRPD searching for missing man last seen near Sherwood Forest

Walter Jackson, 60
Walter Jackson, 60(The Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on Oct. 20.

According to a spokesman with the department, Walter Jackson, 60, was last seen around the Sherwood Forest area.

Police say Jackson is a diabetic and does not have his medication with him.

The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Jackson or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.

