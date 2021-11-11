Baton Rouge pastor uses lawn mowing business to employ the homeless

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homeless camps are becoming a common scene across the country and Baton Rouge is no exception.

According to a recent study, more than 3,000 people experience homelessness in Louisiana on any given day.

The problematic trend is a reason why Pastor Joe Moore has stepped in to offer a solution.

“This is where God assigned me,” said Moore.

For the past decade, Moore has made it his mission to help the homeless but his motivation is personal.

“I’ve actually lived in a car, abandoned buildings, and I can relate to what they’re going through,” explained Moore.

That passion birthed a business, one that hires the homeless to cut lawns. It’s called Moore Lawn Enterprises, LLC.

Moore said it started with a donation of a few hundred bucks and grew into something where he can hire about 10 guys for four days out of the week and pay them well above minimum wage. He added he’ll go directly to homeless camps or even stop in the middle of the street and ask people if they want to work.

“I try to get a little bit of everybody, not the same people, get some new ones, so everybody can get a chance to help themselves,” noted Moore.

He believes if we want to solve our homeless problem, we must push our judgments to the side and put these opportunities directly in their hands.

“It’s that child that I see in them when they were young, at first-born and precious, so I get past all that ... and help the individual that’s crying out because there’s a voice on the inside that’s saying, ‘Help me. Can you help me?’” stated Moore.

He also said this isn’t a task. It’s more of a hobby.

“I’ve just enjoyed doing it. To see a smile on someone’s face, to be able to help someone unconditionally, and not expect anything but to see that joy in knowing that you met somebody’s need over the course of that day,” said Moore.

That joy is what pushes Moore day in and day out.

“Sometimes a good deed is better than any sermon you can minister,” added Moore.

