Annual Mediathon fundraiser with OLOL Children’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you looking to help make a difference in the lives of children and their families in the Baton Rouge community?

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is known to help so many families across Louisiana, and this is why we want you to know about their annual Mediathon fundraiser. You have the chance to help out even more children by donating money that will go toward new equipment.

The money will also go toward programs like Child Life Services, which helps families and children cope and thrive during their hospital stay.

The 2021 Mediathon runs Nov. 11 and 12 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can donate now by texting LAKIDS to 51555 or by going to ololchildrens.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.