USS KIDD Veterans Museum offering free admission for veterans and their families Nov. 11

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many businesses and organizations in the Capital Region will come together to thank and honor veterans and active-duty service members with free goods, services, and discounts on Veterans Day.

USS KIDD Veterans Museum will offer free admission for Veterans and their families Thursday, Nov. 11.

You can visit the Museum and learn about the service and sacrifice of Louisiana’s Veterans. You will be able to see the restored National Historic Landmark USS KIDD and historical artifacts of the shoreside Museum. Learn more about Louisiana Veterans on their special day by visiting the Hall of Honor in the Museum.

USS KIDD Veterans Museum is open daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 225-342-1942 or visit the website at www.usskidd.com for more information.

There will also be the “Wheels of War,” which is a traveling exhibit from the Union Pacific Railroad Museum. It is presented by Rhorer Mutual Industries and will be on display through the end of the year. This exhibit provides a brief history of wartime railroads from the Civil War through World War II and highlights the military’s need for a consistently dependable and fast railroad.

The Museum looks at the history of the Camp Claiborne – Camp Polk Military Railroad in Central Louisiana. Construction of this railroad began in 1941, before the United States officially entered World War II, and was completed in July 1942. The railroad was used to train Army Railroad Operating Battalions and Engineering Battalions and was used for experiments to determine the means necessary to derail enemy trains.

The USS KIDD Veterans Museum will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

