Tennessee authorities issue ‘Endangered Child Alert’ for missing 3-year-old

Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare(TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation))
By Ana Medina and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WBKO/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an “Endangered Child Alert” for 3-year-old Noah Clare.

Noah is believed to be with his father, Jacob Clare, WBKO reported. Amanda Ennis, Noah’s mother, says Jacob Clare is supposed to get Noah every other weekend following custody agreements.

Sixteen-year-old Amber Clare, Jacob Clare’s niece, is believed to be with them as well.

“I woke up Saturday morning at about 9:30 to phone calls from Amber’s family. Her mom said Amber had run away last night. She left two letters and that they thought that she could be with Jake,” Ennis said.

Since then, Ennis has been unable to contact Jacob Clare.

“I’ve tried to text him. I’ve tried to contact him on social media. He’s not responded to anything; phone goes straight to voicemail,” she said.

Amber Clare
Amber Clare(Allie Hennard)

Police say Amber was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. They believe she left later that night or early Saturday morning.

Jacob and Amber Clare both live in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

Jacob Clare is now wanted by several law enforcement agencies.

“Please keep sharing those posts. You know, there’s no telling where he’s at,” Noah’s uncle, Adam Ennis, said.

Jacob Clare was last seen driving a gray Subaru.

Jacob Clare's car
Jacob Clare's car(TBI)

Anyone with information can call Gallatin Police at 615-451-3838 or Ohio County Central Dispatch at 270-298-4411.

