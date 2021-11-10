OLOL Children’s Hospital Mediathon fundraiser runs Nov. 11, 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lindsey Granados knows the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital better than most. As a flex-nurse at Children’s, she spends her days working in whatever department needs an extra hand. When her newborn baby girl, Ryan, needed emergency help, she found herself on the other side of the hospital’s care.

“On her third day of life she decided that evening, a Friday evening, she wasn’t going to eat anymore. She decided she wanted to turn blue on me. Turns out she was severely jaundice,” recalled Granados.

Ryan, who was also born 5 weeks premature, was admitted to Children’s NICU, the newest addition to the facility. She spent 10 days under special lights to treat the condition that’s known for turning the skin yellow. According to the Mayo Clinic, “jaundice occurs because the baby’s blood contains an excess of bilirubin, a yellow pigment of red blood cells.” While it is a common condition, severe cases of jaundice can lead to medical complications.

It was 24 hours before Lindsey and her husband Benjamin were able to hold their newborn girl again, and even then she was attached to tubes and kept close to the lights.

“You think, ‘Oh I’m a nurse I know,’” said Lindsey. “You don’t know. It’s not the same until you become a mom and becoming a mom in the hospital is not what you want. But it was the best place for us.”

Specialized therapists at OLOL helped Lindsey and Benjamin bond with Ryan in her first days of life despite the challenges, and Lindsey says the staff made them feel as comfortable as possible. She was also thankful that they could both stay in the NICU with Ryan, even during the pandemic.

“It felt like Ryan’s first home,” said Ryan’s dad Benjamin.

Today Ryan is a thriving and active nine-month-old.

“Obviously she’s happy and healthy and we couldn’t ask for anything more. I’m just happy being a dad,” said Benjamin.

Lindsey says they wouldn’t have gone anywhere else, and the experience changed how she approaches nursing.

“I do have a little more empathy for the moms that are in there and I try to help them know there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Lindsey.

It’s also why the Granados family is urging others to support the OLOL Children’s Hospital during their annual Mediathon fundraiser. The Mediathon is a 48-hour event that allows the community to donate online and by texting or calling. WAFB is a proud partner of the 2021 Mediathon.

According to OLOL, the funds help support the hospital’s mission of caring for children by helping pay for new equipment and programs like their Child Life Services which helps families and children cope and thrive during their hospital stay.

“It’s so important for us to be able to get the equipment that we need like our equipment is very expensive. Tiny humans cost a lot of money. More than that, our Child life department is strictly based on donations,” said Lindsey.

The 2021 Mediathon runs November 11 and 12 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can donate now by texting LAKIDS to 51555 or by going to ololchildrens.org.

