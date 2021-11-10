Officials rescue man passed out in car with engine running

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Officials rescued a man passed out in his car with the engine running in Geismar.

According to Geismar Fire Chief Nat Stephens, the call came in around 6:19 p.m. about a fire at the TNT Express.

When officials arrived at the scene they found an unresponsive man who hit another vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station. When officials arrived flames started to erupt from the car.

Jessie McNemar was at the scene and took a few videos of the incident.

He says he, “Stopped by TNT express Gesimar on the way to work and noticed a car that was pushed into another car on my way out the store. Tried to make contact with the driver but he was non responsive and his doors was locked. Not long after, his foot hit the gas wide open and he pushed the other car sideways blocking the store front. Beings he was passed out with the throttle wide open the tires eventually shredded and lit fire. I was screaming for the store clerk to get me a fire extinguisher before the fire even happen. Then the car lit fire right as the clerk walked out the store with the fire extinguisher. I was able to put the fire out and used the weight of the extinguisher to bust the glass out, unlock his door to pull him out right as the police arrived. They got him out the car and was alive when they put him in the ambulance.”

Firefighters were able to rescue the man from his car.

The man was transported to a local hospital.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.