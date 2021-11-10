More clouds today, chance of rain arrives on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Plenty of cloud cover will continue to stream across the area today, but things are expected to remain dry. Even with the clouds, afternoon temps should be near to slightly above normal, topping out in the low to mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 10 (WAFB)

A slight chance of showers arrives by late tonight well in advance of our next cold front. It will be a much milder start on Thursday, with lows near 60°. Scattered showers and perhaps a few t-storms will then become possible by mid to late morning as a trough of low pressure races out ahead of the front. It still looks as though any rains should be modest and will likely end by early afternoon.

The front swings through by late Thursday, ushering in clearing skies and cooler temps. Friday shapes up to be a beauty, with a morning start around 50°, followed by afternoon highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

A reinforcing shot of cool air is then expected by late Friday or early Saturday, resulting in rather cool conditions for the upcoming weekend. Guidance continues to bounce around, but has once again trended toward cooler temps, with highs only in the low 60s on Saturday and the potential for lows to reach the upper 30s by Sunday morning. The weekend should stay dry for any outdoor plans, but it will be chilly at times, including for Southern and LSU home football games on Saturday night.

Temperatures will slowly moderate into next week, with dry weather expected through at least Wednesday. A chance of rain may return by late in the week in association with our next cold front.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a powerful non-tropical area of low pressure northeast of Bermuda. The low could acquire some tropical characteristics and NHC gives it a 50% chance of being classified as a subtropical storm. Regardless of designation, it will remain over the open Atlantic.

