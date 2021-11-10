Man impersonating police officer arrested for alleged rape of teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly impersonated a police officer then raped a teenage girl.

According to EBRSO, Jason Allen Miller, 53, of Covington pulled over a 17-year-old female walking in the Gardere area. Miller showed a badge and said he was investigating narcotics, placed the victim under arrest and put her in backseat of his truck.

He then went to nearby park and allegedly raped her, according to a spokesman with EBRSO.

Miller is facing several charges including first degree rape, false imprisonment and false impersonation of a police officer.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.