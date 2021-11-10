Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man impersonating police officer arrested for alleged rape of teen

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly impersonated a police...
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly impersonated a police officer then raped a teenage girl.(EBRSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly impersonated a police officer then raped a teenage girl.

According to EBRSO, Jason Allen Miller, 53, of Covington pulled over a 17-year-old female walking in the Gardere area. Miller showed a badge and said he was investigating narcotics, placed the victim under arrest and put her in backseat of his truck.

He then went to nearby park and allegedly raped her, according to a spokesman with EBRSO.

Miller is facing several charges including first degree rape, false imprisonment and false impersonation of a police officer.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

Latest News

A man was rescued from a burning car.
Man rescued from burning vehicle arrested on drug charges, according to deputies
Gov. Edwards, S&W Wholesale Foods announce new $12 million distribution center, culinary test kitchen and training facility near Hammond
Officials rescue man passed out in car with engine running
Officials rescue man passed out in car with engine running
There will be free breakfast provided for veterans Nov. 10 at Baker City Hall
There will be free breakfast provided for veterans Nov. 10 at Baker City Hall