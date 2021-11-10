Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU roars past ULM, 101-39, in season opener

LSU Men’s Basketball
LSU Men's Basketball
LSU Men's Basketball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU Tigers used a 26-0 run in the final eight minutes of the half to completely blow open a season opening 101-39 men’s basketball win over ULM Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The 62-point margin equaled the fifth largest margin of victory in a game in LSU men’s basketball history. It was the largest margin of victory since Nov. 20, 1999, when LSU defeated Grambling, 112-37.

Senior Darius Days opened his fourth campaign at LSU with an amazing performance, hitting 8-of-9 attempts from the three-point arc and 11-of-13 shots overall. It marked the most three-pointers in the Coach Will Wade era, topping the six made by Tremont Waters on Jan. 30, 2019 at Texas A&M.

The eight treys are tied for the third most in a single game by an LSU player.

Days finished with 30 points in 22 minutes.

Also, in double figures for LSU was freshman Efton Reid with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while sophomore Tari Eason had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Missouri transfer Xavier Pinson and sophomore Eric Gaines each had 10 points and seven assists. Sophomore Mwani Wilkinson had six steals.

LSU shot 52.8 percent for the game (38-of-72) and 12-of-29 for 41.4 percent from the arc. The Tigers were 13-of-19 from the free throw line.

CLICK HERE for more.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

Latest News

Photo by: Chris Parent
LSU-Alabama is ESPN’S most viewed game since 2019
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before an NFL football game...
REPORT: OBJ prioritizing Packers, postseason contenders
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU opens regular season under Mulkey with 82-40 win over Nicholls State
FILE: The LSU men's basketball team prepares to take on Sam Houston State at the Pete...
LSU to officially unveil Dale Brown Court against Kentucky