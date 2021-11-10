Line of rain around lunchtime Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our next cold front is set to arrive midday Veterans Day Thursday. Until then expect mostly cloudy skies and warmer than normal temperatures.

A trough of low pressure will quickly sweep through South Louisiana late Thursday morning into the early afternoon. Accompanying this trough will be a broken line of weak t-showers. This line of rain will move through quickly but will still be capable of producing a few pockets of heavy rain. Most will receive less than 0.25″ of rain. A cold front will be displaced well behind the line of rain and won’t move through until late Thursday or early Friday.

Futurecast for Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m. (WAFB)

A series of reinforcing cold fronts will bring a gradual drop off in temperature as we move into the weekend. The weekend will be chilly with morning lows in the upper 30°s to low 40°s Saturday and Sunday and afternoon highs only reaching the low to mid 60°s. The weekend will be dry, so outdoor plans are a go including LSU and Southern home games Saturday.

GRAF Estimated Rainfall Amounts through 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 (WAFB)

The weather will trend slightly warmer as we move into the following work/school week. We look to stay dry through Wednesday. By next Thursday or Friday, a weak cold front is forecast to arrive. Long range weather models are not in exact agreement on timing.

10-Day Weather Forecast from Thursday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 20 (WAFB)

An area of low pressure in the North Central Atlantic has a very small window of opportunity of becoming a subtropical storm. This system is forecast to move into cooler sea surface temperatures soon and development after that is very unlikely.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.