Line of rain around lunchtime Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our next cold front is set to arrive midday Veterans Day Thursday. Until then expect mostly cloudy skies and warmer than normal temperatures.
A trough of low pressure will quickly sweep through South Louisiana late Thursday morning into the early afternoon. Accompanying this trough will be a broken line of weak t-showers. This line of rain will move through quickly but will still be capable of producing a few pockets of heavy rain. Most will receive less than 0.25″ of rain. A cold front will be displaced well behind the line of rain and won’t move through until late Thursday or early Friday.
A series of reinforcing cold fronts will bring a gradual drop off in temperature as we move into the weekend. The weekend will be chilly with morning lows in the upper 30°s to low 40°s Saturday and Sunday and afternoon highs only reaching the low to mid 60°s. The weekend will be dry, so outdoor plans are a go including LSU and Southern home games Saturday.
The weather will trend slightly warmer as we move into the following work/school week. We look to stay dry through Wednesday. By next Thursday or Friday, a weak cold front is forecast to arrive. Long range weather models are not in exact agreement on timing.
An area of low pressure in the North Central Atlantic has a very small window of opportunity of becoming a subtropical storm. This system is forecast to move into cooler sea surface temperatures soon and development after that is very unlikely.
