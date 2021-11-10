Ask the Expert
La. Board of Cosmetology passes resolution on cutting textured hair

The Louisiana Board of Cosmetology said the new revision will help diversify the state's cosmetology program.
By Jade Myers and Collin Maxwell
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sometimes having textured hair can be a challenge when in search for hair stylists who know how to properly take care of it. Kinky, curly and wavy are often defined as textured hair. The Louisiana Board of Cosmetology passed a resolution requiring all licensing exams to include a section on cutting textured hair on Monday, Nov. 1.

Some cosmetologists in the ArkLaTex said this resolution is necessary for all locks and tresses to be represented fairly.

“I think it’s an awesome direction and a step forward simply because we need to embrace our natural hair,” said Beauty Room owner April Bonner.

Bonner’s personal experience with her textured hair encouraged her to help others embrace their natural beauty.

“Most stylist kind of ran away from natural hair, most of my clients come to me because their stylist wasn’t really familiar with the natural hair especially the cutting of the natural hair,” said April Bonner owner of the Beauty Room.

Sharon Blalock, owner of Blalock’s Professional Beauty College said her students are taught how to cut and style every single hair type that sits in their chairs.

“The school goal should be whenever the student graduates, the should be able to work with all texture of hair. If it straight hair if it’s coily hair, and regardless to the nationality of the person you want to work with their hair, she added.

The leaders from the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology said the resolution will further diversify the state’s cosmetology program. One of the board members explained her thoughts on the addition.

“It’s past time,” responded Mella Brown, “Though textured hair is most common in African Americans, there’s textured hair in all races. So, we thought it would be a good time to include learning how to cut textured hair on the final practical exams.”

The new section in the exams will start June 2022.

