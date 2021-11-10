Ask the Expert
High school players in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas sign to play sports at next level

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several high school players in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas signed National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Of those signees, six came from University Lab High School, Luke Haskew signed with the LSU golf team, two girls from the soccer team Lundyn Ladnor signed with UTEP and Lily Mittendorf signed with Canisius College in Buffalo, New York.

Two boys from the soccer team will also be continuing their athletic careers as Rider Holcomb signed with Virginia Military Institute and Charlie Garrison signed with University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Recently named All-American Chris Richardson chose to sign with Georgia Tech for swimming.

Two players from the Ponchatoula High School girls basketball team also signed on Wednesday. Jaylee Womack who is one of the top players in the state and helped lead the Lady Wave to a 31-1 record last season signed with Tulane and Jada Clarke signed with Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama.

Madison Prep also had two players sign to play basketball at the collegiate level with Allasia Washington choosing to stay close to home and attend Southeastern and Percy Daniels will head to Seton Hall.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

