Growing frustration over homeless camps appearing across Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a growing concern over the number of homeless camps appearing across different parts of Baton Rouge.

Just behind Home Depot on Coursey Blvd., there were half a dozen tents set up filled with people that have no other place to go.

“This is the worst I’ve seen. Nowhere else in the city have I seen it this bad,” Parry Matt Thomas said.

Just a few minutes away, there’s another homeless camp that sits just off I-10 next to the Albertsons on College Drive.

It can become a sensitive topic, but it’s one Thomas says someone has to fix.

“The sad part is this is not that unique. These homeless camps are everywhere,” Thomas said.

Thomas has spent the last few years cleaning up different parts of the city with people like Jennifer Richardson.

Richardson is the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.

She says these camps are erasing the progress they’ll make in a month in just a few days.

“This is an impossible situation because it keeps perpetuating itself,” Richardson said.

She says they’re finding trash, needles, used diapers, and even human waste in some of these spots.

“We cleaned this up a couple of months ago and all of this was cleaned up and then we came about a month ago and there are tents and it just got so out of control,” Richardson said.

“Now it’s time for the city, and maybe the state, but definitely the city to get together with these property owners and find a solution,” Thomas said.

East Baton Rouge spokesman Mark Armstrong says this is an issue they are keeping a close eye on.

“Particularly since the pandemic we’ve seen an increase in this across the country and Baton Rouge is no exception,” Armstrong said.

In fact, Armstrong says the city has a few plans in motion to help address some of the problems.

One of the newest ones is called The Behavioral Health Homelessness Outreach Team, or ‘HOT Team’ for short.

He says this group goes out every week to some of the worst spots in the city to offer resources to the people living in these camps.

Armstrong says this ‘direct contact approach’ allows them to build trust with these people so they can figure out the best way possible to get them the best help possible. Some of the help includes housing and mental health resources.

“We’re not going to arrest our way out of panhandling, and we’re not going to be able to arrest our way out of homelessness. We have to provide resources to the individuals that are experiencing that,” Armstrong said.

But Armstrong says there are a few roadblocks. This includes people accepting the help they are willing to give.

“Keep in mind there are several of those individuals who don’t want that. The time isn’t right for them right now. While we are able to move them off the private property, we’re also moving the problem somewhere else,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong says he understands the frustration – but he emphasizes this is a complex issue and not an easy fix.

“This is horrible, horrible and individuals can only do so much,” Thomas said.

“We just have to continue to talk with each other, work with each other, and seek out best practices in other communities across the country,” Armstrong said.

