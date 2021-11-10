Ask the Expert
EBR announces Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day

East Baton Rouge Parish Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day
East Baton Rouge Parish Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day(City of Baton Rouge, Parish of East Baton Rouge Dept. of Environmental Services)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day is scheduled in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The free event will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at LSU Touchdown Village Parking Lot, which is located on South Quad Drive across from Engineering Lane.

You don’t have to even get out of your vehicle to drop off items like aerosol cans, used motor oil, antifreeze, gasoline, tires, cooking oil, batteries, corrosive cleaners, electronic equipment, and much more.

Click the link above for the complete list of materials accepted and those not accepted.

This event is for East Baton Rouge Parish residents only and ID is required.

Organizers ask that those dropping off materials wear a mask while being served.

