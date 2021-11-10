EBR announces Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day is scheduled in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The free event will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at LSU Touchdown Village Parking Lot, which is located on South Quad Drive across from Engineering Lane.

You don’t have to even get out of your vehicle to drop off items like aerosol cans, used motor oil, antifreeze, gasoline, tires, cooking oil, batteries, corrosive cleaners, electronic equipment, and much more.

This event is for East Baton Rouge Parish residents only and ID is required.

Organizers ask that those dropping off materials wear a mask while being served.

