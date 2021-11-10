Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Dusty road leaves Independence residents frustrated

By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - A dusty road has several residents in Independence furious with their parish leaders. 

Semi-trucks come and go up and down West Fontana Road and leave behind massive clouds of dust that linger in people’s homes.

“We have senior citizens and older folk that live down here and kids. Even one of my grandchild’s got breathing problems and I’m feeling the effects from this,” Harold Mcainaley, who lives on the street, told WAFB.

The trucks come down the road to bring their loads to a gravel pit located toward the end of the street. Harold says he must dust his home two to three times each morning and afternoon.

“I know it can’t be healthy for us. I know for a fact you ain’t supposed to breathe this stuff in every day. All in my house is dirt and dust all over the furniture everywhere,” Harold added.

Right down the road, Frank Garon says he’s had the same issue.

“Well, the trucks as you can see, I mean what you’re seeing right now is minor really compared to what it’s normally like. And he’s driving kind of slow because I imagine he figures he’s on camera,” Garon said.

But the dust is not their only problem. Another large concern folks out here have is how fast these trucks move along this road right across the street from a recreational park where often there’s a lot of kids.

“So, I was told by the sheriff’s department the speed limits 35 mph. I was told they can go 40 mph. So, in other words, a dump truck loaded can round this curb at 40 mph and it’s gonna wind up killing somebody at the ballpark and when that happens everybody’s gonna want to do something,” Frank explained.

Parish President Robby Miller released this response:

Response from Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller.
Response from Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller.(WAFB)

But the folks we spoke with today, say a year of this is far too long.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

Latest News

WBR Parish residents worried new subdivision could cause traffic
WBR Parish Residents worry new subdivision could cause more traffic problems
Business owners hope new crime cameras will make downtown Baton Rouge safer, attract more...
Business owners hope new crime cameras will make downtown Baton Rouge safer, attract more customers
Truck drivers needed to keep economy rolling
Truck drivers needed to keep economy rolling
Truck drivers in demand across in U.S.
Truck drivers in demand across the U.S.
Independence residents frustrated with dusty road
Independence residents frustrated with dusty road