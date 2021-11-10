Doctors and counselors see more mental health issues amongst young adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the past year East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office reported 15 suicides among young adults. Counseling services at local colleges say they saw an increase in mental health in students once the pandemic hit.

“I feel like mental health needs to be talked about more, you know. We really need it especially nowadays when we are really like you know fighting to get where we need to get,” says Doriane Dor.

Dor is a junior at LSU, she says many of her friends struggled with mental health, it’s why she tries to care out time for herself.

“I can say that I have a lot of friends that dropped out of college because of the pressure. So, it’s like me still being here. I’m doing it for myself and it’s like whenever I have the chance to you know like be at peace with myself I take those chances,” adds Dor.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness 50% of all lifetime mental illnesses develop by age 14, and 75% develop by age 24. Since the start of the pandemic, colleges like Baton Rouge Community College say they’ve had more students reaching out for help.

“So, we do experience fatal accidents, recently we had a fatal shooting of one of our students. So, we just make sure that our campus community is aware of the grief counseling that we offer and that they understand the resources that are available to them at the college,” says Donavan Johnson who is the dean of students for BRCC.

BRCC works with outside resources such as law enforcement and medical physicians to help their students whenever they need it that way they can tackle any issues before they lead to something worse.

“That’s the response that it triggers, it prompts us to be aware, heightened sense of awareness so what we want to do is make sure is that we keep a finger on the pulse of the climate of the campus. So, when we notice that students have questions about what has happened to a fellow student, we want to make sure that we make ourselves available to respond to them,” adds Johnson.

It’s why doctors like Rachel Kermis with the Baton Rouge General say it’s important to talk about mental health, and remind others they are not alone. “Sometimes, people won’t bring it up unless we kind of give that safe space and make the initial gesture to say okay to talk about it, it’s acceptable, you are here now we can help you with it,” says Dr. Kermis.

If you are searching for some sort of help with your mental health you can reach out to Mental Health American in Louisiana that is 225-929-7674

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.