Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Doctors and counselors see more mental health issues amongst young adults

If you or someone you know is dealing with anxiety or stress, call the Crisis Hotline at...
If you or someone you know is dealing with anxiety or stress, call the Crisis Hotline at 225-924-3900.(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the past year East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office reported 15 suicides among young adults. Counseling services at local colleges say they saw an increase in mental health in students once the pandemic hit.

“I feel like mental health needs to be talked about more, you know. We really need it especially nowadays when we are really like you know fighting to get where we need to get,” says Doriane Dor.

Dor is a junior at LSU, she says many of her friends struggled with mental health, it’s why she tries to care out time for herself.

“I can say that I have a lot of friends that dropped out of college because of the pressure. So, it’s like me still being here. I’m doing it for myself and it’s like whenever I have the chance to you know like be at peace with myself I take those chances,” adds Dor.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness 50% of all lifetime mental illnesses develop by age 14, and 75% develop by age 24. Since the start of the pandemic, colleges like Baton Rouge Community College say they’ve had more students reaching out for help.

“So, we do experience fatal accidents, recently we had a fatal shooting of one of our students. So, we just make sure that our campus community is aware of the grief counseling that we offer and that they understand the resources that are available to them at the college,” says Donavan Johnson who is the dean of students for BRCC.

BRCC works with outside resources such as law enforcement and medical physicians to help their students whenever they need it that way they can tackle any issues before they lead to something worse.

“That’s the response that it triggers, it prompts us to be aware, heightened sense of awareness so what we want to do is make sure is that we keep a finger on the pulse of the climate of the campus. So, when we notice that students have questions about what has happened to a fellow student, we want to make sure that we make ourselves available to respond to them,” adds Johnson.

It’s why doctors like Rachel Kermis with the Baton Rouge General say it’s important to talk about mental health, and remind others they are not alone. “Sometimes, people won’t bring it up unless we kind of give that safe space and make the initial gesture to say okay to talk about it, it’s acceptable, you are here now we can help you with it,” says Dr. Kermis.

If you are searching for some sort of help with your mental health you can reach out to Mental Health American in Louisiana that is 225-929-7674

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

Latest News

Many businesses across the country will honor those who served in the military with special...
Businesses offer Veterans Day deals & discounts to those who served
Jaundice occurs because the baby's blood contains an excess of bilirubin, a yellow pigment of...
OLOL Children’s Hospital Mediathon fundraiser runs Nov. 11, 12
East Baton Rouge Parish Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day
EBR announces Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day
Car accident deaths on the rise