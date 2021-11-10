Ask the Expert
Businesses offer Veterans Day deals & discounts to those who served

Many businesses across the country will honor those who served in the military with special deals and discounts.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As a show of appreciation to those who served in the military, many businesses are offering deals and discounts for Veterans Day.

Veterans Day Deals and Discounts

Officials said all of the discounts have been confirmed. They also issued a reminder that most businesses require proof of military service.

Be sure to contact the establishment in your area to make sure it is participating in the discount event.

RELATED: USS KIDD Veterans Museum offering free admission for veterans and their families Nov. 11

